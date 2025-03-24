I spent a fair chunk of my weekend playing around with various A.I. tools, and, for the first time ever, I came away genuinely impressed by some of its outputs.

I’m as surprised as you are.

If your first impression of ChatGPT calcified a year or two ago as you watched it spew out weird hallucinations in a tinny robot voice… you might want to give it another whirl. It gives me no pleasure to report to you that much of it has gotten really good.

But for writing, has it gotten useful?

That’s where I’m still skeptical.

I’m by no means the world’s foremost expert here, and I don’t have all the time in the world to try every new A.I. gizmo under the sun (let’s face it: no one does). But I thought I’d peel back some of the layers of my weekend journey into A.I. to give you a sense of where I think things stand for writers.

A word on A.I. and ethics

Now. Is it even ethical to be using A.I. in the first place, given its innards were purloined from countless uncompensated authors and its increasing demands on a warming planet?

Believe me, I don’t feel great about it. I still want our A.I. overlords to pay me for their theft and our climate bill is long past due.

But at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I, Nathan Bransford, pissed off author, can stop the A.I. freight train chugging along to who knows where.

It’s left the station. The powers that be keeping it running are vastly more powerful than the skeptics. I’d rather understand the beast rather than just stand aside as it gathers steam. And, yes, full disclosure, I’m now giving OpenAI $20 per month because I want to see what’s coming. I’m too scared of being caught flat-footed in my life and business.

But even engaging with A.I. should, at minimum, be preceded with a pause to gut check what we’re supporting. The upshot: I don’t feel great about it.

What A.I. now does well

I spent quite a chunk of my Saturday and Sunday fiddling around with two main tools: OpenAI’s ChatGPT (including the “Creative Writing Coach” GPT) and Google Gemini Canvas. Both purport to be able to help writers assess and improve their craft.

But before I get to writing, I experimented in a bunch of different directions. Here are some of the things A.I. now does surprisingly–even shockingly– well.

It can now write an accurate biography of my life . For the past few years, I’ve asked ChatGPT to craft a biography as a running prompt, both to get a sense of how accurate it is, and to grasp how much information the A.I. knows about me. The first time, ChatGPT wrote a near-ludicrous bio that contained some real facts about me but said, among other things, that I was born in San Francisco. Now? There’s not much I would change. It even offered to generate an accurate timeline of my major career milestones. It’s pretty wild.

. For the past few years, I’ve asked ChatGPT to craft a biography as a running prompt, both to get a sense of how accurate it is, and to grasp how much information the A.I. knows about me. The first time, ChatGPT wrote a near-ludicrous bio that contained some real facts about me but said, among other things, that I was born in San Francisco. Now? There’s not much I would change. It even offered to generate an accurate timeline of my major career milestones. It’s pretty wild. It can lead a pretty entertaining interactive Chinese lesson . I’m learning Mandarin in my free time (as one does) and I spent some time practicing my vocabulary with ChatGPT. You can customize the difficult level, approach, how much help it offers, and which topics you want to strengthen. Definitely more lively than flash cards. (Wǒ háishì zuì xǐhuān lǎoshī).

. I’m learning Mandarin in my free time (as one does) and I spent some time practicing my vocabulary with ChatGPT. You can customize the difficult level, approach, how much help it offers, and which topics you want to strengthen. Definitely more lively than flash cards. (Wǒ háishì zuì xǐhuān lǎoshī). It can conduct sophisticated market research and sales analysis. This was the first time I was genuinely surprised…even blown away. Without even using the Research deep dive tool, which I hear is even more sophisticated, I asked ChatGPT how and why my Jacob Wonderbar novels could have sold more copies. The level of specificity about the sales conditions in the early 2010s, the mismatch between my blog readership at the time and the audience for my novels… I mean wow. Here’s an excerpt:

3. Industry respect ≠ market success Even when someone is well-respected inside publishing, that doesn’t guarantee mass-market success. Sometimes there’s a belief that “knowing the business” will unlock commercial hits, but timing, reader trends, and publisher marketing still matter just as much, if not more. 4. Platform fatigue There’s also the risk of platform fatigue. If an author spends years sharing industry insights (as Bransford did on his blog), readers may view them more as a “resource” than a storyteller, and it can be tough to shift perceptions when they step into the role of fiction author. 5. The upside of niche success That said, Jacob Wonderbar wasn’t a failure—it simply became a solid midlist series rather than a breakout. And in publishing, that’s often the norm, especially for debut series without a mega-franchise hook or huge marketing spend. Bransford still parlayed the book into credibility as a children’s author, while continuing to leverage his industry expertise elsewhere. It’s actually a really interesting case study in how platform quality and platform alignment with the book’s market are two very different things. This is a pretty sophisticated, nuanced analysis. I found myself genuinely surprised and impressed. If you want to do market research, at minimum starting with ChatGPT could save you some time and give you additional avenues to explore.

Okay but what about writing?

Fine, sure, ChatGPT can now scour its sources and regurgitate sophisticated summaries about things that have already happened.

What about writing? Can it give good feedback on fiction? Is my freelance editing career about to go up in flames?

In order to test this out, I uploaded a short story of mine to both Google Gemini Canvas and ChatGPTs’ Creative Writing Coach GPT.

The story is essentially a character and plot sketch for a young adult science fiction novel I’m hoping to write. Since the story’s still rough and because I want the first impression of the story to come via novel, I’m not going to share the story details here, sorry, but I’ll still provide some specifics around the A.I. outputs.

Now, I should pause here. Both Google and OpenAI claim they don’t use what you upload to train their A.I. But is there a risk I’m feeding the borg and perpetuating the bad here? Yes, of course. That’s why I chose a short story to feed to the wolves rather than one of my novels.

Here’s what I see as the good and bad of what came back.

The good: Accurate synthesis

Here’s another place I was blown away over the weekend: Both ChatGPT and Gemini Canvas put together a pretty accurate summary of the key themes and features of the story.

Gemini Canvas picked up on the fact that colonialism is a clear theme. They both cited inequality as an undercurrent, though it’s never openly mentioned in the story. They also both were able to grasp that the story ends on an ambiguous note.

I can see why teachers and professors across the country are tearing their hair out. The GPTs really can pick up on subtext, which is kind of wild to me.

But here’s the thing: I’m not trying to write an English paper, I’m trying to write a good short story. Themes don’t really mean anything to me as a writer. Yes, great, as with the other stuff I was impressed by, it’s good at summarizing what already exists.

What about making the story better?

The bad: Lack of actionable feedback

Here’s where the current crop of A.I. falls down: Very little the A.I. told me about how to improve the work was particularly insightful or helpful.

The feedback from Gemini Canvas was pretty flat and not very helpful at all. It basically told me to clarify the aforementioned ambiguity of various parts of the story… without grasping that ambiguity was sort of the point of the story. It tossed in some rote advice on building up sensory details, and that’s kind of it.

Creative Writing Coach GPT better grasped that the ambiguity in the story was kind of the point, but still pushed me to sharpen it a bit more:

“These can remain ambiguous (and probably should) — but a slight sharpening could elevate the emotional payoff.”

Okay, fine. It also had one big piece of advice I’d consider accurate.

So, my narrator is sort of a Nick Carraway-esque observer of the true main character of the story. Creative Writing Coach GPT accurately diagnosed that the narrator himself doesn’t have a well-drawn enough arc. I agree! If I were to go back and revise, this is probably the top issue I’d try to address.

But it’s also the lowest of the low hanging fruit. It’s the type of issue that I, the writer, can already see. Real life editing is helpful when it helps you see things you haven’t seen, or else you would have fixed them already.

The GPTs are also extremely positive and encouraging to the point of creepiness. Creative Writing Coach GPT rated my story a 9.5 out of 10 and encouraged me to submit it to “top-tier speculative/literary journals,” which… thanks, I guess, but even I know it’s not that good. I’m sure I could coach the GPT to channel its inner H.L. Mencken and rip me to shreds, but the coach out of the box is likely to tell you you’re better than you really are.

My job is safe (for now?)

So, basically, one out of the two GPTs regurgitated one accurate piece of advice that wasn’t particularly helpful because I already knew it was an issue. And that’s kind of it.

I was extremely impressed by the machine’s ability to synthesize and read between the lines, but I didn’t experience even a whiff of one of the “ah ha!” moments that I unfailingly experience with a good human editor.

I absolutely came away from the weekend unnerved by how much better the GPTs have gotten. They’re far more accurate than they were before. I can see how they would be able to churn out B+ English papers. It’s wild (and scary) just how much they know.

But what I’m not seeing is insight. I’m not seeing “a ha!” moments that can help me do my jobs better.

Now, maybe they’re going to keep improving! Maybe I’ll check back in another six months and they’ll be diagnosing problems perfectly and instantaneously revising my stories into the best versions of themselves.

I’m not so sure. My hunch is that this generation of A.I. is always going to be good at synthesis. These GPTs can take a mountain of data and regurgitate it to you in a coherent way. They’re good at telling you more about what’s already happened.

I’m just not so sure they can do what a good editor does: engage with an author’s intent, accurately diagnose the “what is” in a way that reflects that intent, and see what’s possible in a forward looking way, essentially fusing their consciousness to the book project to help the author get where they want to go.

Helping the author feel seen. Encouraging them based on genuine connection, providing that spark of insight and creativity that humans uniquely possess.

Maybe I’m naive, but I don’t think A.I. can or will be able to do that in the near future.

This current crop is, after all, just a robot.

Have you been experimenting with the current crop of A.I.? What do you find useful and not so helpful?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Moving Machinery by Louis Haghe