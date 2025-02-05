With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

This past week, publishing tongues were wagging as the publisher of Simon & Schuster’s eponymous imprint announced they were de-emphasizing blurbs, those marketing quotes that adorn many a book jacket. Now, whether S&S even had a blurb policy to begin with or what this means in practice given they will still accept blurbs is immaterial. There was a collective sigh of relief from beleaguered authors who either hate being soliciting burbs, being solicited for blurbs, or both.

Count author Lincoln Michel (and me for that matter) among the skeptics that blurbs will truly go by the wayside. But that got me to wondering: do you pay attention to blurbs? Do they play a role in your book buying journey?

Personally, I only pay attention to blurbs inasmuch as I try to guess the author’s agent and/or editor by the blurbs alone, so it’s more of an industry parlor game. What about you?

Art: The Absinthe Drinker by Viktor Oliva