Chapter template

Let me be clear from the start: There’s no one way to write a chapter. There are no rules about chapters. A chapter could be a few words, it could be a hundred pages. It could be all dialogue, it could be all action, it could be nothing but emojis and hieroglyphics. You do you!

But good chapters tend to have a few core elements:

You need to orient the reader

You need to show your protagonist(s) being active

Said protagonist needs to actively go after the thing they care about

They encounter obstacles and must react/adapt

The chapter builds toward a moment of punctuation

To help you visualize it, here’s a template for how to approach a chapter, along with links that provide advice on how best to approach the various components:

[CONNECTIVE TISSUE. WHERE ARE WE AND HOW MUCH TIME HAS ELAPSED SINCE THE LAST CHAPTER? DON’T ASSUME THE READER KNOWS WHERE WE ARE PICKING UP]

[THE PROTAGONIST’S MINDSET, MOTIVATION, PLAN, AND WHAT’S AT STAKE. WHAT’S ON YOUR PROTAGONIST’S MIND, AND WHAT’S THEIR PLAN? WHAT HAPPENS IF THEY SUCCEED OR FAIL?]

[PROTAGONIST STARTS ACTIVELY GOING AFTER WHAT THEY WANT IN A (RELATIVELY) COHERENT WAY]

[THE PROTAGONIST ENCOUNTERS AN OBSTACLE TRYING TO GET WHAT THEY WANT]

[SHOW, VIA THE NARRATIVE VOICE, HOW THE PROTAGONIST IS PROCESSING THE NEW INFORMATION AND HOW THEIR PLAN/PRIORITIZATION ADJUSTS. BUILD ANTICIPATION AROUND THE NEW PLAN]

[THE PROTAGONIST ADAPTS, KEEPS TRYING, AND THE TENSION ESCALATES. IF IT’S A CONVERSATION, THERE’S A JOUST AS COMPETING INTERESTS COLLIDE]

[THE EVENTS OF THE CHAPTER BUILD TOWARD A MINI-CLIMAX, A MOMENT OF PUNCTUATION THAT LEAVES THE PROTAGONIST IN A DIFFERENT PLACE THAN WHEN THEY STARTED THE CHAPTER].

These are the key elements of a chapter. If you orient the reader well, show the protagonist going after what they want, and keep building the tension, you will have yourself a novel readers will struggle to put down.

Anything I missed? What do you think makes for a strong chapter? Let me know in the comments!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Plan du phare du Créac’h by Anonymous