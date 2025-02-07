A literary takedown for the ages (This week in books)

This week! Books!

I particularly enjoyed this week’s crop of articles, which have served as a nice respite from *waves at the world outside* all of that. First, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way, then we’ll finish with the good stuff.

I’m not a judge or jury but it seems abundantly clear that Meta knowingly and consciously utilized at least one database of pirated books to train their A.I., as newly unsealed emails show internal discussions showing just that, including some signs the decision was escalated to Mark Zuckerberg. As an author whose books have been pirated by LibGen, Zuckerberg, I’m looking forward to you paying me.

But at least all that theft-trained A.I. is going to good use, right? Right?? Well, you may be less than surprised to find out that A.I. slop is creating a nightmare for librarians, who have to contend with e-book lending programs increasingly polluted with A.I. dreck.

A former nanny has sued Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer on human trafficking charges.

And the Amazon monstrosity continues to suck money into its void as it posted a record 2024, with a mind-boggling $638 billion in revenue and $68.6 billion in operating income. It had an extra $1.5 billion in sales just from the fact that there was a leap day in 2024.

Okay whew. I promised there was good stuff, so let’s get to that.

Andrea Long Chu wrote a takedown for the ages on erstwhile New York Times books editor turned professional liberal scold Pamela Paul, “a person so rarely visited by serious belief,” who Chu aptly diagnoses as belonging to the “far center,” reactionaries who seem more troubled by disturbances of the quietude in their elite bubbles than the dire ongoing need for justice and/or progress. I already can’t wait to re-read this.

A coalition of publishers and authors are suing Idaho over its law restricting the circulation of books that have been deemed “harmful to minors,” which of course has been contorted to include such fearsome titles as I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou and Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut. Go publishers and authors!

Whether he intended it or not, we all know Master and Commander author Patrick O’Brian wrote one hell of a romance between Jack Aubrey and Stephen Maturin, and Olivia Wolfgang-Smith delves lovingly into their delicious codependent life partnership.

We’ve been enjoying some very much-needed rain in the Los Angeles area the past few days, but the fires’ impact has been serious and ongoing. Marc Weingarten at the LA Times looks at the way some of our incredible independent bookstores have served as community hubs in the wake of the devastation.

In writing advice news, I fully agree with Kristen Weber on first sentences in novels: you don’t need a great one, you just need a good one. There’s more danger here in trying too hard than not trying enough.

And finally, I really love this post by Dan Blank on growing more comfortable discussing and sharing your creative work. Something we can all strive for.

And finally, there have been so many good David Lynch tributes I’ve struggled to keep up, but I particularly enjoyed the ones by Kyle MacLachlan and Alexander Deley.

Have a great weekend!

