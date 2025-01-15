What are your writing goals for 2025?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

With everything going on in the Pasadena area where I’m based, I haven’t yet had time to do much in the way of goal-setting or value-checking for 2025. (I’m reminding myself this is okay).

But what about you? Have you settled on any writing goals for 2025? Want to share in order to put it out into the world and hold yourself accountable?

Take to the comments!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Seaport at Sunrise by Claude Joseph Vernet