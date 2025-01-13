Un-productivity tips for 2025

The new year is often a time for reflection and contemplation. Every January, I revisit my core values, stare at the sky, and think about what I might want to accomplish in the year ahead.

And last year, for my first post of 2024, I rounded up some tips I’ve posted over the years around maximizing your writing productivity and getting back on track.

This year, with the hills nearby me still smoldering, I’m going to do the exact opposite and post a roundup of advice on slowing down and embracing fallow periods.

It’s okay not to write. It doesn’t mean you’re not, at heart, a writer.

Sometimes we can get so caught up in our ambitions and dreams we lose sight of what’s in front of us and what might need attending to. Sometimes our minds and bodies will tell us to slow down.

It’s totally normal for writers to have bursts of productivity and stretches of relative quiet. If this is where you find yourself, here are some posts that might help:

Happy un-productivity!

