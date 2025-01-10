Sending love to Los Angeles (This week in books)

Well, as you can see from the above photo taken from my front lawn Tuesday night, and as you’ve likely seen in the news, it’s been a pretty devastating week in the Pasadena area where I’m based (particularly Altadena 💔) and broader Los Angeles. My partner Alyce and I evacuated Tuesday night, but are safe and home now. We’re crushed for our surrounding community, which has experienced untold loss.

If you’re wanting to help, here are a few places to consider donating:

Make sure your emergency supplies and go-bags are packed and ready! People like to be smug about Los Angeles being uniquely disaster-prone, but the effects of climate change are coming for us all. Prepare as best you can.

Also, don’t believe the ridiculous propaganda that Los Angeles and California as a whole are mismanaged wastelands. The vast majority of the city is completely fine, our civic institutions have been serving us well, and it’s a community-minded place that pulls together in really inspiring ways. I remain immensely thankful to live here and to call myself a Californian.

Meanwhile, I’m back at work and very open for editing projects, so please don’t feel like you’re burdening me by reaching out! I feel lucky to be able to immerse myself in the world of books when times are stressful. Contact me freely.

As you can imagine, I’m a tad fatigued and am catching up on work, so the links this week will be in list form:

News:

Storehouse Voices, a New Imprint at Crown, Aims to Empower Black Authors – Sophia Stewart, Publishers Weekly

Diversity Syndrome: On Publishing’s Relentless Pigeonholing of Black Writers – Naomi Day, LitHub

Karma’s a Bitch: The Law Catches Up With PageTurner Press and Media – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware

How a Scrappy New Publisher Landed 25 Books on the Best-Seller List in a Year – Alexandra Alter, New York Times

The Hottest Trend in Publishing: Books You Can Judge by Their Cover – Alexandra Alter, New York Times

Key parts of Arkansas law allowing criminal charges against librarians are unconstitutional, federal judge rules – CBS News

Did a Best-Selling Romantasy Novelist Steal Another Writer’s Story? – Katy Waldman, The New Yorker

Are men’s reading habits truly a national crisis? – Constance Grady, Vox

Want to Earn Six Figures as a Writer? Try Ghostwriting – Jacqui Shine, Wall Street Journal

Writing and publishing advice:

The Key Book Publishing Paths: 2025–2026 – Jane Friedman

Art in the Age of Slop – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft

The Mirror and the Arrow – Donald Maass, Writer Unboxed

Are Misconceptions and Old Ideas Burdening Your Writing Life? – Anne R. Allen

Envy, ego, pride and pain: what I learned from publishing my first book – Hamilton Nolan, The Guardian

What AI Teaches Us About Good Writing – Laura Hartenberger, Noema

When Whales and Humans Talk – Krista Langlois, Hakai Magazine

