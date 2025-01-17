RIP David Lynch (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, I’m always so excited when my clients have books coming out, congrats to Matt Barrows and Jessica Barrows Beebe on the publication of their twisty thriller Muddy the Water, which comes out on January 28! Pre-order, pre-order!

Very sad news this week as we lost one of the greatest artists of our time, the incomparable David Lynch. I was transfixed by Lynch’s films in high school (I violated the rules to put his movies on the TV at the video store where I worked), and will never forget seeing Mulholland Drive in the theater when I was in college. I had to pinch myself when I later represented Barry Gifford, who wrote Wild at Heart and co-wrote the screenplay for Lost Highway with Lynch, when I was a literary agent (Barry’s such a terrific writer in his own right).

Last year, I rewatched Twin Peaks with my partner Alyce and watched Twin Peaks: The Return for the first time, which is way better than it has any right to be. I also owe my meditation practice to Lynch, as I learned transcendental meditation from the David Lynch Foundation. He will be deeply missed!

Also this past week a deeply disturbing article about author Neil Gaiman was published in New York Magazine which you should absolutely exercise caution reading if you struggle reading about sexual assault and misconduct. Gaiman has denied engaging in non-consenual sexual activity.

In non-shocking but still dismaying news, documents stemming from a class action lawsuit against Meta over piracy seem to show that Meta knowingly used book piracy site Library Genesis to train its AI. If proven, it’s organized theft on a massive, massive scale.

Josh Bell at Vulture surveyed the burgeoning Wattpad movie scene, and ranked the top 20.

And I really enjoyed this post by editor David Moldawer about the importance of pushing forward even when you know your technique isn’t strong enough. (Spoiler: your technique will never be strong enough).

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, I really enjoyed this article by Vanessa Friedman about how the fashion world seems ripe for a creative breakthrough. Working in the arts, you can definitely sense the moments when things are about to change (I’ll never forget all the vampire queries I received in the year leading up to Twilight breaking out), and it’s exciting to watch what eventually emerges.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: Lobby of the Cal Edison DTLA Building, Downtown Los Angeles. Follow me on Instagram!