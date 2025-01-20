A dreamy writer’s retreat in Wales

If you have a hankering to get away from it all and hole up in an inspiring little cabin in rural Wales, UK, to write to your heart’s content, have I got just the place for you.

Last year, my good friend Julia Forster, a writer, author coach, and publicist, officially opened the Write Within Writer’s Cabin just a few miles outside the charming town of Machynlleth, Wales. I had the pleasure of previewing the cabin with a four night stay in April last year and I’m already plotting my return.

Did I mention it’s dreamy?

The cabin is surrounded by peaceful rolling green hills straight out of a Welsh tourism brochure and lots of sheep for neighbors. I felt lucky every minute I was gazing out at these hills.

The cabin has a well-appointed kitchenette with everything you need to cook a meal and–very importantly–to brew a steaming rainy day mug of coffee or tea.

There’s a historical desk and several different places where you can comfortably prop up your laptop or notebook with an incredible view.

I flew into London and took a scenic four-hour train ride to historic Machynlleth, Wales which is just a short drive away from the cabin. The town has some delicious restaurants and cafes where you’ll hear Welsh spoken, as well as a co-op for your grocery needs.

Did I mention the sauna? I should probably mention the sauna.

A session in the sauna, which sports a stunning view of the countryside, is included in your stay and I would highly recommend it.

Writers’ Cabin host Julia is the author of the fabulous coming-of-age novel What a Way to Go and an accomplished poet, among other things. You can also book a 90-minute author coaching session with her during your stay if you are on your writer’s retreat during a weekday.

The cabin sleeps one or two people and can be booked for three, four, or seven night stays. There are some steps between the bathroom and the cabin, so just a heads-up that it may not be the best fit for the mobility impaired.

And, if you’re extremely lucky and the Welsh clouds part at just the right time, you might be treated to an incredible starry night.

Book your stay and thank me later!

