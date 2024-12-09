Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2024 results!

If you had asked me to predict the results of the 18th iteration of my annual e-book poll, I would have guessed that after a spike in e-book enthusiasm during the pandemic, we’d continue on a general trend back toward paper being the format of choice.

Well! As usual with this poll, the results did not quite hew to my expectations.

While paper retained a narrow edge in enthusiasm over e-books, the gap is narrower than last year. E-book enthusiasm ticked up from 40.2% to 42.2%, while paper dead-enders ebbed from 44.4% to 43.4%.

Still, overall, apart from the pandemic e-book spike, we’ve been locked into relative stasis for the last six years. Will our future continue to be a mix of e-books and print or will something come along to break the deadlock?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!