Will you ever buy mostly e-books? (18th annual poll)

I launched this poll in 2007, when the first Kindle had recently been released. iPads didn’t even exist yet! Now the poll is old enough to vote, which may come in handy the next election cycle.

It’s been interesting to see how feelings toward e-books have evolved through the years, from a surge of initial e-book optimism, followed by a resurgence of print, and some renewed interest in e-books during the pandemic.

So. Will you ever buy mostly e-books? Do you already? Are you a paper dead-ender?

My usual caveats to pre-empt the perennially inevitable comments:

Yes, I know this isn’t a scientific poll.

Yes, I am aware it’s even less scientific to compare very different audiences and sample sizes through time.

Yes, I know that you want more poll options because one of these doesn’t precisely capture all of the nuances of your e-book and print book tendencies. Choose the one that’s closest!

Poll below!

Art: Detail of The Reader by Johann Hamza