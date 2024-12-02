Will you ever buy mostly e-books? (18th annual poll)

I launched this poll in 2007, when the first Kindle had recently been released. iPads didn’t even exist yet! Now the poll is old enough to vote, which may come in handy the next election cycle.
It’s been interesting to see how feelings toward e-books have evolved through the years, from a surge of initial e-book optimism, followed by a resurgence of print, and some renewed interest in e-books during the pandemic.
So. Will you ever buy mostly e-books? Do you already? Are you a paper dead-ender?
My usual caveats to pre-empt the perennially inevitable comments:
- Yes, I know this isn’t a scientific poll.
- Yes, I am aware it’s even less scientific to compare very different audiences and sample sizes through time.
- Yes, I know that you want more poll options because one of these doesn’t precisely capture all of the nuances of your e-book and print book tendencies. Choose the one that’s closest!
Poll below! If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, you may need to click here to see it.
Art: Detail of The Reader by Johann Hamza
Comments
Steve Cromwell says
Since your first poll, I’ve gone from never to maybe. Mostly because I have a smartphone now, and it’s so convenient to have a bunch of books to peruse in one’s pocket at all times. (Stevenson said one should always carry two books – one to read, and one to write in – and a smartphone does both well.)
David Mellon says
Right. Love Paper! But when I read to my wife at three am (she worries) nothing better than an iPhone in night mode. I alway feel you’re missing that category–Love paper, but love the little machines (sometimes) too.
Nathan Bransford says
The question isn’t “do we like paper or e-books more,” the question is “will you (or do you) *buy* mostly e-books!”
George Kauffman says
I mostly buy ebooks.
Serenity Bohon says
I’ve completely reverted. I loved ebooks for a while – so handy! a library in my pocket! (I only used the phone apps.) A book any time I’m waiting in line or otherwise surprised by a minute to read! And I loved the stats – here’s exactly how much longer it will take you to finish this chapter, the percent of this book you’ve finished, etc. I also loved the notes and highlights because I don’t do that in my physical books. So all that love and yet it’s been forever since I felt like reading on a screen. No idea when or if I’ll buy mostly ebooks, but not this year.
Nathan Bransford says
I’m still mostly e-books, but I also find myself reading more and more paper due in part to screen fatigue! 😱
Neil Larkins says
I read all e-books now. Sometimes because they are cheaper than paper, but mostly because of certain necessary changes in my lifestyle, of which I’ll not detail. Even though my books are all now e, I prefer the printed book look and feel in my hand. If my life went back to what it had been six or so years ago, I’d return to all print.
Neil Larkins says
Off topic…
Nathan, I found myself intrigued at your choice of art for this post. I’ve never heard of Johann Hamza and decided to look him up.
Not a lot is known of his personal life, but the period in which he painted, roughly the 1870s to 1890s, and the style, after that of Viennese artists a century before, is well known.
Thank you for selecting this piece of art. It’s quite amazing, certainly that of a highly accomplished hand. I really love it!
Petrea Burchard says
I read whatever, however, wherever. I don’t think I’ll ever give up paper books (I love Little Free Libraries), but ebooks come in handy. I have one book going on my phone and a different one on my iPad, plus one paper book in the bathroom and another in the bedroom.
And now that I write this down I see I’m reading four books right now and that’s just plain weird!
abc says
I had a little burst of e-book buying but then I went on back to paper. My Kindle bugs me, though. Maybe I need a smarter Kindle. I’m always pressing something that messes me up.