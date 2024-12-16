The best of 2024!

I can’t believe the year is already winding down, but the calendar…it does not lie!

As I did last year, I thought I’d round up some of my favorite things in 2024. Hopefully you can find a post you missed or musical artist you enjoy!

The best of the blog 2024

Most viewed posts published in 2024

My personal favorite posts of 2024

The best books of 2024

I didn’t do nearly as much reading for pleasure as I would have liked this year–I read a ton for my day job and also spent some time reading yet-to-be-published books by author friends, but here are some of my recently published faves (all links are affiliates to Bookshop.org):

The best music of 2024

A few years ago I resolved to listen to an album every weekday to keep up with the great new music out there, and I kept that going for another year!

The best albums of 2024

The best songs of 2024

Patterns by Laura Marling Muñekita by Kali Uchis HEHEHE by Rema Virga by Yasmin Williams 360 by Charli XCX

The best Alfred Hitchcock Movies

I didn’t watch nearly enough new movies to have a solid ranking, but my partner Alyce and I got on a Hitchcock kick this year, and here are my five faves:

Rebecca – About as perfect a movie as they come. Vertigo – Needs no explanation. Shadow of a Doubt – The contrast between Hitchcockian evil and small town Northern California is so vivid. North by Northwest – The first two-thirds are the absolute zenith of Hitchcock. The final third… not so much. Rope – Hitchcock distilled into a single room.

The best products of 2024

Here are some random things I enjoyed in the past year! All links are Amazon affiliates.

In terms of television, it’s all about Survivor. What an incredible season 47 has turned out to be!

Thanks so much for reading and commenting throughout the year! We’ll have one more 2024 You Tell Me on Wednesday, and then I’ll round up This Year in Books on Friday before I go on a holiday break until 2025.

