The best book covers of 2024 (This week in books)

TikTok has been a somewhat unlikely boon to the publishing industry via its books-obsessed crowd, nicknamed BookTok, which has propelled authors like Colleen Hoover and Emily Henry to mega-bestsellerdom. So it likely sent a chill through the business that a federal court unanimously upheld a law that requires its parent company, ByteDance, to spin off TikTok to a non-Chinese company or be shut down. But is BookTok past its peak anyway?

Even in my beloved California, book bans and threats against librarians are having a chilling effect on the books schools and librarians are buying and shelving, and some schools have stopped buying books entirely. Utter insanity.

A certain healthcare CEO murderer turned Internet folk hero had a Goodreads page with a very “Gen Z podcast guy” vibe, if that’s the sort of thing you find interesting.

Interesting week for the New York Times to also feature an op-ed by David J. Morris on how we might miss literary men when they’re gone. Five years ago this essay might have set the internet ablaze, but I barely saw anyone talking about it.

One of my favorite annual features is here! Behold: Lithub’s very exhaustive list of the best book covers of 2024.

RIP to author and founder of AuthorBuzz M.J. Rose, who was a supportive presence in the publishing industry for many years.

Victoria Strauss at Writer Beware has a helpful primer on royalty rate contract language. Know what you sign!!

Ned Blackhawk won the National Book Award for The Rediscovery of America, which I am very much looking forward to reading, and he rounded up some of the best recent books on Native American history.

Giles Harvey at the New York Times Magazine has a deep dive on what legendary short story author Alice Munro knew about her husband’s pedophilia, which I have not yet summoned the stomach to read.

In writing advice news, Lincoln Michel has a terrific post on novel brain vs. TV brain and how to make sure you’re not infecting your writing, and Kate McKean tackles a real phenomenon in traditional publishing: when a publisher wants you to publish a different name because of your shaky sales track.

And finally, there are so many problems with our healthcare system it’s hard to feel surprised by a horror story, but you should really make some time to read J. David McSwane’s ProPublica investigation of an out of control Montana oncologist.

