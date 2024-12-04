Does listening to an audiobook count as reading?

Let’s settle this once and for all.

On the old social media these past few weeks, my timeline has been inundated with audiobook aficionados loudly declaring that listening to an audiobook “counts” as reading.

Does it?

Let’s do this as a poll. If you’re reading via e-mail or a feed reader, please click through to vote:

Loading…

Here’s my take.

I think audiobooks are great. I spent an entire day recording one and I would love it if you listened to it on your friendly neighborhood Audible or Spotify. When someone tells me they read my book and someone else tells me they listened to my audiobook, I’m equally happy.

Now, I don’t listen to too many audiobooks because 1) reading is faster and 2) I can’t seem to listen to them and drive a car at the same time without imperiling myself and others. But they’re just fine and dandy.

Here’s the problem with these “audiobooks = reading” takes:

Listening to an audiobook is not reading.

I’m sorry! It’s just not! Consuming an audiobook is a fundamentally different activity than reading. We already have a word for it: LISTENING.

When you read a book, you place yourself in a very unique mental state where you’re taking symbols on a page (and yes, that includes Braille) and fusing your consciousness to the author’s to co-create every single element of the book in your own head. Including the inflection of the characters’ voices.

When you listen to an audiobook, there’s a third party involved: the narrator. Even when an author reads their own book, they’re adding a great deal of interpretation to the story, which results in a very different experience. I’m not necessarily saying it’s a lesser experience, one might even argue that it’s closest to the most ancient forms of storytelling, but it’s different! Which is why we have a different word for it!

You don’t “read” a story told around a campfire. You don’t “read” a movie. Just because you’re consuming a story doesn’t make it reading.

Now, if someone says they read 50 books in 2024 and 10 of those were actually audiobooks they listened to, I’m not going to call the cops on them.

But I have to confess to some annoyance with the loud insistence that audiobook = reading, which, I think, speaks to a cultural moment where it’s not enough to just like something. No. In the social media era, one’s personal preferences must be elevated to the status of an exalted virtue.

Some people sense that listening to an audiobook is viewed as a lesser activity than reading, and rather than just proudly liking what they like, they instead seem to believe they need to change the meaning of a verb in order to place their hobby on equal footing with one that’s more universally viewed as virtuous.

Just like what you like! Listening to audiobooks is great on its own! We don’t need to change the English language just because you’re feeling self-conscious about the way you spend your time.

What say you?

Art: Pope Leo XIII sends greetings to the American people through the phonograph by Anonymous