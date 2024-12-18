Does Bluesky have the juice?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

After the recent election, a massive shift took place where a lot of people who had held on over at X formerly known as Twitter quit more or less en masse and decamped to Bluesky, which has recreated a lot of older

Does it have the juice?

A ton of social media sites have risen and perished in the past fifteen years (remember app.net, Path, Vine, Post, et al), a tiny handful new entrants have thrived (TikTok mostly) and some recent entries (Mastodon, Threads) showed some early promise but have either stalled or fizzled out.

Is Bluesky here to stay or is it another flash in the pan? And if you want to join me on the blue sky network, you can find me here: https://bsky.app/profile/nathanbransford.com

