Are kids these days reading like they used to?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

There has been quite a lot of panic lately about the state of reading among the youth, whether it’s Gen Z college students or British children. I have to admit that I don’t quite know how to interpret this.

On the one hand, sure, read the articles, it seems like there’s a problem. On the other hand, ever since I entered publishing in the early 2000’s, people have always been panicking about kids not reading enough.

What do you think? Have screens won and are kids reading less than they were in previous eras? Or is this a perennial moral panic and things are pretty much as they’ve ever been?

Art: Reading by the Brook by Winslow Homer