Should writers fight A.I. or play ball?

News broke this week that HarperCollins has struck a deal with an unnamed A.I. company (yesterday revealed to be Microsoft) to let it use text from nonfiction books in order to train its models. Writer Daniel Kibblesmith posted screenshots from an email that offered him $2,500 in exchange for allowing his book to be so utilized.

Kibblesmith’s one word response: “Abominable.”

The publishing and news industries are kind of all over the place when it comes to A.I., suing them for unlicensed uses with one hand and striking deals with them with the other.

And use of A.I. as a writing assistant remains controversial among authors, with some are wholeheartedly embracing it for certain elements, while others reject it wholesale.

Publishers Weekly rounded up a range of responses from industry professionals on the state of A.I. and the proposed Harper deal. The Authors Guild also released a measured statement.

What do you think? Is the A.I. cat out of the bag and is it time writers adapt and take their money while they can? Or does the A.I. bandwagon need to have its tires punctured?

Should writers fight or play ball? Or some combination of the two?

I’m not personally opposed to utilizing technology to advance storytelling. I am, after all, penning a writing blog post on a laptop. But when it comes to this generation of hallucinating A.I. and the companies behind it who raced to see who could rip off authors the fastest, count me for now on team “Abominable.”

