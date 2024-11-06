How are we feeling out there?

Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

I’ll likely be returning to the events of the past week (or is it the past decade? or the last five hundred years) in a later post, but for now, I’m full of thankfulness for my communities, including this one.

How are you feeling, and what’s on your mind as this massive chunk of our shared future falls into place?

Art: Marshes in New Jersey by Henry Ossawa Tanner

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Kathleen Saunders says

    As a Canadian, shocked that a convicted felon, who makes such derogatory remarks about others could be elected president. I’m also worried how his Presidency will affect world events – the war in the Ukraine, Gaza, Nato, and efforts to ameliorate climate change and protect the environment.

    Reply

  3. James says

    I am hopeful a new administration will be working to end these needless wars. Too many innocent lives have been lost to fuel the military-industrial complex.

    Reply

  6. Michelle Kennedy says

    This election definitely seems to prove the “reality is stranger than fiction” rule, doesn’t it? At least in our writing, we try to make people’s choices make sooooome kind of sense.

    Reply

  7. abc says

    I’m feeling like I want to burn it all down. I’m feeling really sad that a huge number of my fellow Americans appears to place little importance on women’s rights and health. I’m feel terrified about our future. I’m trying to breathe and focus on what I can control but I’m grieving hard.

    Reply

