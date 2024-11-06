How are we feeling out there?

I’ll likely be returning to the events of the past week (or is it the past decade? or the last five hundred years) in a later post, but for now, I’m full of thankfulness for my communities, including this one.
How are you feeling, and what’s on your mind as this massive chunk of our shared future falls into place?
Art: Marshes in New Jersey by Henry Ossawa Tanner
Comments
Kathleen Saunders says
As a Canadian, shocked that a convicted felon, who makes such derogatory remarks about others could be elected president. I’m also worried how his Presidency will affect world events – the war in the Ukraine, Gaza, Nato, and efforts to ameliorate climate change and protect the environment.
Nathan Bransford says
I’m gravely concerned about those things too.
James says
I am hopeful a new administration will be working to end these needless wars. Too many innocent lives have been lost to fuel the military-industrial complex.
Nathan Bransford says
I’d like to be hopeful about that, but I fear it’s going to be the reverse.
Melissa M says
Going through the stages of grief like a CD player on random. I don’t recognize this America anymore.
T.R. says
I believe despair is accurate.
Michelle Kennedy says
This election definitely seems to prove the “reality is stranger than fiction” rule, doesn’t it? At least in our writing, we try to make people’s choices make sooooome kind of sense.
abc says
I’m feeling like I want to burn it all down. I’m feeling really sad that a huge number of my fellow Americans appears to place little importance on women’s rights and health. I’m feel terrified about our future. I’m trying to breathe and focus on what I can control but I’m grieving hard.