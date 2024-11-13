Do you write chronologically or bounce around?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

When some writers I know get stuck, they simply move on to writing the next scene or even another part of the novel, and they fill in the gaps later. Others write a bunch of scattered scenes and then find a way to stitch them together.

As you can probably tell from this framing, I write like an arrow. One direction only, no bouncing around, no skipping.

Which kind of writer are you?

Art: Musical Instruments by Evaristo Baschenis