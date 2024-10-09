Where do you spend time online?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

There’s so much pressure on authors to be Very Online and connected to the internet. To build a social media following, to be abreast of technological changes, to do whatever you can to reach future audiences.

Yet, in a fragmented social media landscape, it can be hard to even know where to go. And that’s setting aside whether it’s even pleasant to be Very Online.

Where are you spending time online these days? Have you noticed your habits shifting?

I’ve dialed back my social media usage very significantly in the last few years, but as much as I have beef with its owner, I must confess I still check in on Twitter, which remains the only social media site where my feed is consistently funny.

What about you?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Rosenzweig mit Käfer und Biene by Rachel Ruysch