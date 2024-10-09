Where do you spend time online?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
There’s so much pressure on authors to be Very Online and connected to the internet. To build a social media following, to be abreast of technological changes, to do whatever you can to reach future audiences.
Yet, in a fragmented social media landscape, it can be hard to even know where to go. And that’s setting aside whether it’s even pleasant to be Very Online.
Where are you spending time online these days? Have you noticed your habits shifting?
I’ve dialed back my social media usage very significantly in the last few years, but as much as I have beef with its owner, I must confess I still check in on Twitter, which remains the only social media site where my feed is consistently funny.
What about you?
Art: Rosenzweig mit Käfer und Biene by Rachel Ruysch
Comments
abc says
I’ve totally deactivated twitter/X. I just can’t. I am on Bluesky and Threads. Bluesky is better of the two, but, damn, I really miss the heyday of Twitter. I’m sad that it’s gone and probably forever. Elon, you ruin everything! Instagram gets a fair bit of my time. I probably spend too much time on Reddit reading about people in terrible relationships (get out now, girlfriend), Survivor, other tv shows, and true crime.
JS says
I still have a twitter account because sometimes I need to go there for writing community reasons, but it’s definitely not a place I enjoy being. I’m mostly on instagram and threads, which feels very different and much better most of the time, those and discord I actively enjoy! I also have Bluesky because just in case, I guess…and facebook because you have to, and a lot of writers’ groups are functioning only there.
Adam Heine says
I’ve entirely abandoned Twitter. I’m on Facebook (because family and IRL friends), Mastodon (because I think their approach toward social media is the way it should be), and Threads (because I don’t have enough reach with the previous two alone, and I need ways for people to find my services). Of those, Threads feels the most like the way Twitter used to be.
Karen Engelsen says
Yeah, I’ve abandoned Tweeter like so many others here. Right now I’m using YouTube as a way of finding interesting writers, then following their Substacks. I have accounts on BlueSky, Insta, Spoutible, and Mastodon (Where SF/F folks can be found), but it’s Just Too Much Effort to keep up with all of that. So mostly I’m sticking to a small handful of specialized Discord communities.
Petrea Burchard says
I’m off Twitter. I miss the writing community there, but I still have a bit of that on Facebook. I love Instagram for mindless fun, and for my audiobook work I’m on Facebook because that’s where my colleagues are. I have accounts on Threads and TikTok and sometimes I’ll have a look, but I’ve never posted on either.
It’s interesting to see what everyone else is looking at!
David Jace says
Discord and Substack for me.
Also, Nathan, my son and I were in the library today and ran across Jacob Wonderbar on the shelf! Can’t tell you how happy that made me.