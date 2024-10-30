What’s your favorite time of day to write?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

One of the things I like most about working with authors is seeing just how many different styles there are. Some writers are night owls, some are up before sunrise, others, like me, are at their prime in the early afternoon.

What’s your favorite time to write?

I’m at my best between lunch and dinner, when I’ve had some time to get my creative juices going, but before I hit a wall.

What about you?

Art: Sunrise by Frederic Edwin Church