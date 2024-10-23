With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

On Monday I updated my post on reversals, with examples from Star Wars, Gone Girl, and Harry Potter. It got me thinking: what’s your favorite reversal in a novel?

Have you ever been left shaken by a reveal?

In addition to the ones I’ve already cited, I have to give a shout out to the master George R.R. Martin, who’s crafted more shocking reversals in one series than most authors can pull off in a lifetime.

Who are your favorites?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Self-Portrait with Magic Scene by Pieter van Laer