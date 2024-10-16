With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

When you need to come up with ideas for your writing, how do you brainstorm?

I’m a huge believer in writing novels on a laptop, but when it comes to brainstorming, I almost exclusively write longhand. I have separate journals for all my projects, and when an idea springs to life, that’s where it goes.

What about you?

Art: In Gedanken versunken by Paul Kutscha