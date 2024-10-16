With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
When you need to come up with ideas for your writing, how do you brainstorm?
I’m a huge believer in writing novels on a laptop, but when it comes to brainstorming, I almost exclusively write longhand. I have separate journals for all my projects, and when an idea springs to life, that’s where it goes.
What about you?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Art: In Gedanken versunken by Paul Kutscha
Comments
Adam Heine says
For brainstorming and idea-jotting, I use a lot of TXT files. Something about the fast and unformatted nature of Notepad helps me just spin out lists of whatever I’m thinking without worrying about it being “real.”
Kami says
I brainstorm by hand also, but I use my artist brain more than my writer brain when I do it. I usually use a blank page in a cheap sketch book (sketch books are like journals around here–way more than I can use and yet I still buy more…) and bubble map. The (presumed) main character goes in the middle and gets a handsome oval drawn around their name, assuming that they have one, and some traits and problems I’m thinking about for them. Then I add in friends and their roles, antagonists (including natural disasters or political upheaval, for example). I draw lines between bubbles and write on the lines or inside the bubbles, figuring out how everything and everyone connects and interconnects. This process often leads me to come up with ideas on the fly that would have never occurred to me if I was just thinking about it or writing a traditional outline. One of the nice things about bubble mapping is that I can draw an X through an element that isn’t working, and then later re-circle it if I decide it actually does belong. It also gives me visual clues about overlap. For example, in real life there’s no issue with having ten nerdie friends all of who are emotionally close and volunteer at the library. But in a book–max of two, and those two better have different roles to play as friends and in the plot.