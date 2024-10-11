Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

Han Kang wins the Nobel in literature (This week in books)

This week! Books!

I collected a whole load of links over the past few weeks, so many that I am going to revert to providing the links with limited commentary.

(Do you actually prefer this approach? Should I do this more? Let me know in the comments!)

Han Kang Is Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature – Alex Marshall and Alexandra Alter, New York Times

A Woman Won South Korea’s First Literature Nobel. That Says a Lot. – Motoko Rich and Choe Sang-Hun, New York Times

Han Kang Wins the Nobel! (And some thoughts on the Nobel, writing, and age) – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft – At 54, Han Kang is one of the youngest authors to win the Nobel in the modern era. It wasn’t always so!

2024 National Book Award Finalists Announced – Sophia Stewart, Publishers Weekly

Children’s Authors on the Real-World Cost of Book Banning – Shannon Maughan, Publishers Weekly

What Kind of Writer Is ChatGPT? – Cal Newport, The New Yorker – A pretty thoughtful look at A.I. that confronts what it really means to exert the mental load it takes to write.

The end of reading – Ken Whyte, SHuSH.

The Return of Ta-Nehisi Coates – Ryu Spaeth, New York Magazine

“Brilliant, Unquiet Minds.” Remembering the Writers Who Struggled With Their Demons – Betsy Lerner, Lit Hub

‘The Power Broker’ is 50. Its latest fans are much younger. – Marisa Charpentier, Washington Post

These Literary Hotels Are a Dream for Book Lovers – Julia Eskins, Thrillist

A mapmaker transports readers back into their favorite books – Hope Corrigan, Washington Post

Misconceptions about finding your ideal readers – Dan Blank, The Creative Shift

Writing Terror into Your Horror – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft

How to Find High-Quality Clients & Get Paid What You’re Worth – Justine Clay

I Was a Best-Selling Novelist. Then I Went Back to School. – Tom Rachman, New York Times

R.L. Stine’s Favorite Halloween Books Will Give Your Kids Goosebumps – R.L. Stine, New York Times

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

  1. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
  2. Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks
  3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
  4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
  5. Lies He Told Me by James Patterson and David Ellis

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

  1. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten
  2. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell
  3. The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
  4. Black Saturday by Trey Yingst
  5. Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance

Young adult hardcover:

  1. Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter
  2. Heir by Sabaa Tahir
  3. The Thirteenth Child by Erin A. Craig
  4. Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
  5. The Glass Girl by Kathleen Glasgow

Middle grade hardcover:

  1. The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science by Kate McKinnon
  2. Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
  3. Spooky Lakes by Geo Rutherford
  4. Priceless Facts About Money by Mellody Hobson
  5. The Last Dragon on Mars by Scott Reintgen

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally:

Does Anyone Really Know You? – Joshua Rothman, The New Yorker

Have a great weekend!

