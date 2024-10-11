Han Kang wins the Nobel in literature (This week in books)

This week! Books!
Han Kang Is Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature – Alex Marshall and Alexandra Alter, New York Times
A Woman Won South Korea’s First Literature Nobel. That Says a Lot. – Motoko Rich and Choe Sang-Hun, New York Times
Han Kang Wins the Nobel! (And some thoughts on the Nobel, writing, and age) – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft – At 54, Han Kang is one of the youngest authors to win the Nobel in the modern era. It wasn’t always so!
2024 National Book Award Finalists Announced – Sophia Stewart, Publishers Weekly
Children’s Authors on the Real-World Cost of Book Banning – Shannon Maughan, Publishers Weekly
What Kind of Writer Is ChatGPT? – Cal Newport, The New Yorker – A pretty thoughtful look at A.I. that confronts what it really means to exert the mental load it takes to write.
The end of reading – Ken Whyte, SHuSH.
The Return of Ta-Nehisi Coates – Ryu Spaeth, New York Magazine
“Brilliant, Unquiet Minds.” Remembering the Writers Who Struggled With Their Demons – Betsy Lerner, Lit Hub
‘The Power Broker’ is 50. Its latest fans are much younger. – Marisa Charpentier, Washington Post
These Literary Hotels Are a Dream for Book Lovers – Julia Eskins, Thrillist
A mapmaker transports readers back into their favorite books – Hope Corrigan, Washington Post
Misconceptions about finding your ideal readers – Dan Blank, The Creative Shift
Writing Terror into Your Horror – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft
How to Find High-Quality Clients & Get Paid What You’re Worth – Justine Clay
I Was a Best-Selling Novelist. Then I Went Back to School. – Tom Rachman, New York Times
R.L. Stine’s Favorite Halloween Books Will Give Your Kids Goosebumps – R.L. Stine, New York Times
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
- Counting Miracles by Nicholas Sparks
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
- Lies He Told Me by James Patterson and David Ellis
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten
- Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell
- The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Black Saturday by Trey Yingst
- Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance
Young adult hardcover:
- Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Heir by Sabaa Tahir
- The Thirteenth Child by Erin A. Craig
- Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
- The Glass Girl by Kathleen Glasgow
Middle grade hardcover:
- The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science by Kate McKinnon
- Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
- Spooky Lakes by Geo Rutherford
- Priceless Facts About Money by Mellody Hobson
- The Last Dragon on Mars by Scott Reintgen
Does Anyone Really Know You? – Joshua Rothman, The New Yorker
