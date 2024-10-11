Han Kang wins the Nobel in literature (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Han Kang Is Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature – Alex Marshall and Alexandra Alter, New York Times

A Woman Won South Korea’s First Literature Nobel. That Says a Lot. – Motoko Rich and Choe Sang-Hun, New York Times

Han Kang Wins the Nobel! (And some thoughts on the Nobel, writing, and age) – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft – At 54, Han Kang is one of the youngest authors to win the Nobel in the modern era. It wasn’t always so!

2024 National Book Award Finalists Announced – Sophia Stewart, Publishers Weekly

Children’s Authors on the Real-World Cost of Book Banning – Shannon Maughan, Publishers Weekly

What Kind of Writer Is ChatGPT? – Cal Newport, The New Yorker – A pretty thoughtful look at A.I. that confronts what it really means to exert the mental load it takes to write.

The end of reading – Ken Whyte, SHuSH.

The Return of Ta-Nehisi Coates – Ryu Spaeth, New York Magazine

“Brilliant, Unquiet Minds.” Remembering the Writers Who Struggled With Their Demons – Betsy Lerner, Lit Hub

‘The Power Broker’ is 50. Its latest fans are much younger. – Marisa Charpentier, Washington Post

These Literary Hotels Are a Dream for Book Lovers – Julia Eskins, Thrillist

A mapmaker transports readers back into their favorite books – Hope Corrigan, Washington Post

Misconceptions about finding your ideal readers – Dan Blank, The Creative Shift

Writing Terror into Your Horror – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft

How to Find High-Quality Clients & Get Paid What You’re Worth – Justine Clay

I Was a Best-Selling Novelist. Then I Went Back to School. – Tom Rachman, New York Times

R.L. Stine’s Favorite Halloween Books Will Give Your Kids Goosebumps – R.L. Stine, New York Times

Does Anyone Really Know You? – Joshua Rothman, The New Yorker

