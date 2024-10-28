Before the storm

Like many of you, I’m going to find it hard to concentrate on creative endeavors for the next few weeks until this godforsaken presidential election is finally over.

We live in distracted times and it’s never easy to concentrate, but the tension in these last few weeks of the election feels next level. It’s one reason I’m so thankful for my editing work with authors, because I find it much easier to lose myself in someone else’s world!

In lieu of a full post, I thought I’d round up some of my “greatest hits” on how to push forward (or not) during stressful times.

Also, feel free to schedule a coaching call if it would be helpful! And please be sure and vote!

Art: A Small Dutch Vessel close-hauled in a Strong Breeze by Willem van de Velde the Younger