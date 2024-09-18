With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
I’m on the record saying writer’s block doesn’t exist, but woo boy did I get stuck at the height of the pandemic. I felt like I was moving through creative quicksand for an entire year and couldn’t for the life of me get any projects going, even though I badly wanted to. I felt completely paralyzed.
Ultimately, writing a short story unlocked something in my brain, the world unthawed a bit from its dormancy, and I got going on the middle grade novel that I finished this year. I still maintain that the only way out of writer’s block is through, but it was quite a test.
What was your worst bout of writers block and how did you end up getting unstuck?
Art: A Quiet Day near Manchester by Alfred Thompson Bricher
Comments
Martha says
Ongoing! Will be interested to read how others got through. I’m hoping an upcoming vacation will help….
Deniz says
Mine was awful, about a year or so in which I had no ideas, no impulse to write a story or a poem, absolutely bone dry. I thought the writing part of me was gone for good and I felt like I’d lost a vital piece of myself. Slowly, slowly, by reading a lot, and then after I joined what was, at the time, the Compuserve Books and Writers Community where, among other things, we had monthly writing exercises and lots of book chat, I started to feel the spark again. Such a *relief*! Since then, I’ve really tried to make it a habit to write every day, because (who’d’ve thought? :p ) it really works!
Sally Rasmussen says
Being recently diagnosed with ADD at age sixty explains why I have experienced “writer’s block” all my life. Within me is a capacity to write very well, which has emerged often enough to make me wonder why writing is usually such a dismal chore. I am hopeful that new insight may help me work my way to a place, if not of perpetual flow, at least of an ability to get the work done.