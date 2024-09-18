With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

I’m on the record saying writer’s block doesn’t exist, but woo boy did I get stuck at the height of the pandemic. I felt like I was moving through creative quicksand for an entire year and couldn’t for the life of me get any projects going, even though I badly wanted to. I felt completely paralyzed.

Ultimately, writing a short story unlocked something in my brain, the world unthawed a bit from its dormancy, and I got going on the middle grade novel that I finished this year. I still maintain that the only way out of writer’s block is through, but it was quite a test.

What was your worst bout of writers block and how did you end up getting unstuck?

Art: A Quiet Day near Manchester by Alfred Thompson Bricher