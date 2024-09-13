National Book Awards longlists! (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The highly anticipated National Book Award longlists have been released, and congrats to the deserving nominees. I’m rather struck by the short titles in the nominees for fiction. None more than two words!

Fiction

Nonfiction

Young People’s Literature

Translated Literature

Poetry

Gen Z is into both reading and accessorizing, so I was pleased to see this article about how Gen Z readers have discovered The Folio Society, the publisher who’s devoted to creating beautiful physical copies of classic books.

Liane Moriarty is a massively bestselling author to the tune of 20 million books, whose hits include Big Little Lies. She also abhors publicity, particularly the moment after she starts enjoying it. Relatable!

Anonymous publishing blogs and social media accounts have long been a place for beleaguered publishing employees to carve out a bit of breathing room for solidarity. I enjoyed Maris Kreizman’s look at the current crop.

Do you want to publish your books while maintaining some privacy? Agent Kate McKean has a great post on how possible that may be these days. Essentially: fine to use a pen name and you don’t have to be on social media, but publishers will still expect you to do what you can to promote your books.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

Wonder by R.J. Palacio The Sherlock Society by James Ponti Refugee by Alan Gratz Heroes by Alan Gratz Odder by Katherine Applegate

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, a good way to cure what ails you is to zoom out your mind to the timescales of geology. I really enjoyed Kathryn Schulz’s look at geologist Marcia Bjornerud’s new memoir.

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: Dresdner Molkerei, Dresden, Germany. Follow me on Instagram!