Has your ambition changed in the past few years?

I’m not sure whether it’s the summer heat, the lengthening wait times in traditional publishing, or some hard-won epiphanies emerging from the pandemic, but I’ve been speaking with fewer and fewer authors who are holding out bestsellerdom as the raison d’etre as a writer.

Instead I find myself engaging with more writers who are writing for themselves no matter where that takes them, even if it means foregoing their previous notions of what’s entailed in literary success.

I thought I’d throw this one to the crowd: Have you found your writerly ambition changing in the past few years? Is there something in the air that’s prizing greater authenticity and shedding notions of material success? Or is it just this darn heat?

Art: The Life Stages by Caspar David Friedrich