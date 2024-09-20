All about dedications in books (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, I’m taking an early fall blog break over the next few weeks and will be back posting in October. As always, I’ll still be answering emails and scheduling edits and coaching sessions, so feel free to reach out if I can be helpful.

Sophie Masson has a cool post on the history of book dedications and acknowledgments, which have a longer history than I’d realized. The more personal dedications that we know today became in vogue in the 19th century.

Doubleday Vice President & Executive Editor Thomas Gebremedhin has a thoughtful essay on what’s missing from the recent diversity in publishing discourse. He writes, “But to reduce the story to a Manichean simplicity is a double crime: it highlights an oversimplified version of the truth and intentionally ignores the experiences of those of us who remain.”

Cynthia Swanson’s debut novel was a New York Times Bestseller, but after her first editor left and the publisher for her second book folded, she’s self-publishing her third novel.

E-book distributor Draft2Digital conducted a survey on how its authors feel about A.I. In short: quite bearish, and Draft2Digital will not be licensing its library for A.I.

Publicist Kathleen Schmidt has a look at the future of book publicity, and agent Kate McKean has advice on whether you can choose comp titles that are outside of your book’s genre.

Andrea Long Chu on Sally Rooney? Yes please I will be reading that over the weekend thank you very much.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally, for a look at what it means to have artistic integrity, it would be hard to do better than M.H. Miller’s profile of artist Hans Haacke.

Have a great weekend!

