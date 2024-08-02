“Sweet Valley High” creator passes away at 92 (This week in books)

This week! Books!

If you’re a Gen Xer or Cusp Millennial chances are you either binged on the Sweet Valley High books or know someone who did. The creator of the series, Francince Pascal, passed away at 92.

Congrats to the Booker Prize finalists!

New allegations have emerged against author Neil Gaiman, which he denies.

It’s so crucial to understand the contracts you’re signing as an author. At Writer Beware, Victoria Strauss has six ways you may be sabotaging yourself.

Book sales of J.D. Vance’s controversial memoir Hillbilly Elegy have surged since he became a Vice Presidential candidate.

Don’t take your eyes off this. Book banning efforts across the country are still continuing.

Really loved this feature of picture book author Loren Long and the extreme lengths he went to in order to prepare for his story The Yellow Bus.

And finally, it’s simply incredible how well The Matrix has aged in the last twenty-five years. Alissa Wilkinson has an awesome deep dive into the symbolism of a pivotal scene and how the themes remain relevant.

Have a great weekend!

