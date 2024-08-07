How many books are you reading at any given time?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
After being a book reading monogamist my entire life, I’ve moved into a jazzy new era where I’m flipping between a few different books depending on my mood. I now have two or three going at any given time.
How many books are you reading at the moment? Are you a one-at-a-timer or do you have several going at the same time?
Art: Dorigen of Bretagne longing for the safe return of her husband by Edward Burne-Jones
Anna says
Currently, I’m reading just one book, but about 50% of the time I’ll read 2-3 at once. It’s pretty much dependent on my mood.
Cinthia Ritchie says
I always have two books going. One of them is what I call my Bathroom Book, which I read exclusively while in the bathroom (mostly while taking long, luxurious baths). This is usually fiction and usually on the lightish side. I always have a second book going, either memoir or literary fiction. I’ve been doing this most of my life and it feels totally natural. The downside is that I spend an extraordinary amount of time in the bathroom and often find myself sitting on the bathroom rug reading for hours. Right now I’m reading “And She Was” by Cindy Dyson in the bathroom and “House of Sticks” by Ly Tran as my “regular” book.