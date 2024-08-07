How many books are you reading at any given time?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

After being a book reading monogamist my entire life, I’ve moved into a jazzy new era where I’m flipping between a few different books depending on my mood. I now have two or three going at any given time.

How many books are you reading at the moment? Are you a one-at-a-timer or do you have several going at the same time?

Art: Dorigen of Bretagne longing for the safe return of her husband by Edward Burne-Jones