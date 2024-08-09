Harper’s audio sales exceed e-books (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Audiobooks continue to be a major–and growing– driver of revenue for publishers, and in fact audio revenue exceeded e-books in HarperCollins’ profitable fiscal year. Harper CEO Brian Murray attributed sluggish children’s book sales to book bans making booksellers and librarians more cautious about purchasing decisions, which makes it challenging to break out new books. UGH.

Speaking of which, a new book by Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts–heavily associated with the Project 2025 policy agenda and featuring a leaked foreword by J.D. Vance–has, like Project 2025 itself, been disappeared until after the election.

Speaking of speaking of, “weird” is the political buzzword of the moment, but from a literary vantage point there are lots of unusual tales out there. In advance of NecronomiCon, “the international convention of weird fiction, art, and academia,” Michael Dirda revisits some weird stories.

And two great writing advice posts for you: Charlie Jane Anders was on the same wavelength as me this week and wrote about conflict and stakes, and Becca Puglisi talks about how to use setting to build characters.

Refugee by Alan Gratz Wonder by R.J. Palacio Heroes by Alan Gratz The Sun and the Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro Odder by Katherine Applegate

And finally, the universe is an amazing place and I really enjoyed this visualization of the size of Jupiter’s 80 moons.

