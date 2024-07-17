Who did the NY Times list miss?

Last week the NY Times surveyed over 500 writers to produce a list of the Best Books of the 21st Century so far. Who did they miss?
Here are five additions I would have chosen:
- Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
- The Sky is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson
- Spin by Robert Charles Wilson
- The City and the City by China Miéville
- Ghost by Jason Reynolds
What about you?
Art: Im Rosengarten by Alois Kalvoda
