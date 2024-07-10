What’s your comfort book?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
Particularly with a plainly unprecedented election season ramping up in the United States, things feel a bit stressful out there in the ole world.
What’s your comfort read when you need a escape from the stresses of life, the universe, and everything?
As you can problem guess from my framing, mine is The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. What’s yours?
Art: Starry Night Over the Rhône by Vincent Van Gogh
Comments
Neil Larkins says
Books from my college days are favorites. Lord of the Flies by William Golding is one with another Golding work, Pincher Martin.
Bev Baird says
The Rose garden by Susanna Kearsley and The Others series by Anne Bishop. I reread them every year
Shayne Huxtable says
Anything by James Herriot and Max Yoho
KS Ramirez says
The Emily of New Moon trilogy by L.M. Montgomery. Darker than her Anne books and about the struggle and triumphs of writing and publishing. In my twenties and thirties I would reread them every year. Now in my forties I visit them less often, but they will always be in my heart.
Eve Ness says
Most reliably comforting are my 50s childhood favorites (The Moffats, Dr. Doolittle, the Oz books, Nancy Drew). Next are those detective novels written between the wars (early Agatha Christie and Ngaio Marsh, Dorothy L. Sayers, Josephine Tey). But when all else fails I turn to one of the many Manning Coles books I’ve chased down over the years of prowling the aisles of used book stores. These very funny thrillers take their protagonist, Tommy Hambledon of British Intelligence, all the way from World War I to the 1950s. And now they’re available on Kindle! Granted, in very poor transcriptions, but still.
MMLoughin says
Lord of the Rings
MMLoughin says
Also, anything by Terry Pratchett.
Patricia Bloom. says
All time favorite comfort book: The Shadow of the Wind (by Carlos Ruiz Zafon). Writing of such gorgeous luminescence that each time I read this book, I become so immersed in this magical world that I forget to eat!