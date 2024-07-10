What’s your comfort book?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

Particularly with a plainly unprecedented election season ramping up in the United States, things feel a bit stressful out there in the ole world.

What’s your comfort read when you need a escape from the stresses of life, the universe, and everything?

As you can problem guess from my framing, mine is The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. What’s yours?

Art: Starry Night Over the Rhône by Vincent Van Gogh