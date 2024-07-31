Summer ’24 book recommendations?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

We’re entering peak summer in the northern hemisphere on this last day of July, and many a pair of eyes will be turning to a juicy book by the pool or at the beach.

What have been some of your recent favorites?

Here are some of mine:

What about you?

