Putting public query and first page critiques on pause

Over the years I’ve done hundreds of query and first page critiques, and I have to be honest that I’m losing some steam on them.

Particularly with the query critiques, I feel like I’m running out of ways to say variations of “needs to be more specific!” and “losing sight of what is and isn’t on the page!”, which applies to about 80-90% of the queries. I could hunt for more interesting “problems,” but that brings its own challenges.

I’m going to put these critiques on hold for the time being. I realize these have consistently been one of the more popular category of posts over the years, but at the very least I think I need a break from them to refresh and see if I can find a way to bring a version of these critiques back in a way I feel excited about.

This does not apply to private critiques, and please still reach out to me if you need help with your query.

Your ideas and feedback welcome here! And thanks for understanding.

Art: Ascensión de un globo Montgolfier en Aranjuez by Antonio Carnicero