With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

I don’t have the most romantic view of the writing process in the world and firmly believe that the only way to write a book is to spend the time it takes to write a book. It’s so important to chip away at the task until, lo and behold, you’re finished.

What’s your weekly routine (if you have one) and how many hours do you write a week?

I do most of my writing on Wednesdays, and try to chip in at least a few hours over the weekend as well. That usually translates to about ten hours a week. I’d love for it to be more, but I gotta be making a living.

How about you?

Art: Zimmerbild by Leopold Zielke