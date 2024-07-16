Here we are again

The news events in the past few weeks have really been throwing me for a loop, which is not a feeling I like at all!

This rollercoaster has been rocking for nearly a decade now, and I’m very ready for a reprieve. Sometimes it just feels like grating ambient noise, other times it feels like a harbinger of a dark future that I’d very much prefer we find a way to stave off.

In lieu of a full post early this week, I’m going to remind myself of some advice I’ve shared in the past:

And, of course, this is a time to remember our connections to each other and to find strength in our relationships and community.

How are you doing?

Art: Moonrise over the Sea by Caspar David Friedrich