Find and delete these phrases from your novel

Excess verbiage is a prime culprit behind a choppy reading experience and a bloated word count. Little redundancies can pile up over the course of a novel and add tens of thousands of extra words.

When I’m line editing a manuscript, there are several common phrases that instantly get cut because they are almost always non-additive.

Find and delete these phrases and your future readers will thank you.

“the sound of”

Example: He heard the sound of footsteps approaching.

By definition, if a character hears something it’s because there’s a sound. You don’t need to note the existence of a sound. You can just tell us what they hear.

Corrected: He heard footsteps approaching.

“what seems to be” / “what looks like”

Example: She sees what looks like thirty to fifty soldiers approaching in the distance.

Sure, maybe it’s a hazy day and your protagonist needs bifocals. There’s almost never anything to be gained by hesitating with physical description.

Even if you want to pull the rug on your protagonist and it’s actually something other than soldiers approaching, it still doesn’t really help to first hesitate. They can just first be soldiers, oh wait now that they’re closer they’re definitely trained monkeys in uniforms.

And same with numbers. Even if the protagonist doesn’t have the time to count the precise number of soldiers approaching, the reader isn’t going to bat an eye if you just give us the amount.

You’re the author. Just tell us what things are.

Corrected: She sees forty soldiers approaching in the distance.

“Presently” / “Suddenly” / “Immediately”

Example: Presently, Nathan returned to his blog post.

You could delete the word “presently” from every book ever written and no one would even notice it’s gone.

Suddenly and immediately may, very occasionally, have their place to convey urgency, but chances are the event that follows those words is dramatic enough on its own that you don’t need to prime the reader that something’s about to happen.

Just let things happen.

Corrected: Nathan returned to his blog post.

“decides to” / “chooses to”

Example: He decides to start running into the forest.

Much like a sound, a choice is almost always self-evident. If you do the thing you’ve decided to do, the decision is apparent. You don’t need to tell us something has been decided.

You also don’t need to tell us something has started happening. If it happens, we know it’s started without needing to be told. Clear out the clutter around those verbs!

Corrected: He runs into the forest.

I’m planning to update this post as I come across more perennially redundant phrases. Do you have any to add?

Art: Martha and Mary Magdalene by Carvaggio