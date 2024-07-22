Can we really separate art and the artist?

News emerged in the past few weeks that distressed a lot of literary fans. As I detailed in last week’s entry of This Week in Books:

Meanwhile, a certain transgender-obsessed author of a certain bestselling children’s book series is taking an ongoing blowtorch to her legacy. And, needless to say, this isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. Roald Dahl had a history of ugly anti-semitism. Nathaniel Hawthorne expressed in 1851 that he had no sympathy for slaves. Throw a dart at American letters and there’s a good chance you’re going to hit a morally questionable individual.

This isn’t a new debate or tension by any means, but it rose to the forefront of my mind during an election season where, inevitably, we find ourselves deciding between lesser evils as imperfect people engage in the messy and often morally dubious business of politics. And we post about it all on a social network owned by a horrible buffoon.

These dynamics led me to rewatch Roman Polanski’s 1974 neo-noir classic “Chinatown” over the weekend.

Should we even watch?

In case you’re unfamiliar (spoilers for a fifty year old movie ahead), “Chinatown” centers on private investigator Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) as he unwittingly unravels a conspiracy to divert water to the San Fernando Valley, where water baron Noah Cross (John Huston) is covertly buying up farmland via elderly/deceased proxies. Cross is also trying to locate his daughter/granddaughter, who he fathered with his daughter Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) when she was 15.

The movie is loosely based on the ecologically and morally reprehensible diversion of water from the Owens River Valley to Los Angeles. The broader Los Angeles that I currently live in would not exist without it. While the water project happened in the 1900s, screenwriter Robert Towne and Polanski updated the timeline to the 1930s.

Polanski, of course, has lived in exile mainly in France since 1977 after fleeing charges related to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old. In interviews over the years that I don’t care to link to, Polanski has doubled-down on what he did rather than expressing anything resembling contrition and made it clear it was not an isolated incident.

In part because he’s still alive at 90, I wondered if I should even stream “Chinatown.” Am I complicit in some way by adding a digit to the streaming numbers that may ultimately profit Polanski? While watching a movie one time is not the same thing as, say, giving Polanski a reprehensible standing ovation at the Oscars (which happened in 2003), should we be boycotting morally dubious artists entirely?

I don’t know, honestly. But I wanted to see how “Chinatown” felt to watch, so I plowed ahead.

“Chinatown” is a difficult watch

“Chinatown,” particularly re-watching in 2024, is a really ugly movie.

I don’t mean ugly an aesthetic sense, as it luxuriates in the orange groves, estates, and opulent restaurants of Southern California. It has some spectacular action sequences (again orange groves). Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway are actors at the height of their powers.

But even aside from the plot specifics, the movie features intense racism against Asian-Americans even by 1974 standards. While, as poet Garrett Hongo argues in a fascinating interview after a 2017 rewatch, the racism seems to have deployed intentionally as a story device that blinds Gittes, there are moments like “glass/grass” that just feel gratuitously mean-spirited and unrelated to the broader metaphor of Chinatown as a byword for Byzantine (itself a problematic choice).

Throw in a healthy dose of misogyny and the abuse against Evelyn Mulwray–Gittes even elicits her to shake her head “no” when he asks if she was raped–and it’s all an absolute yeeeeeeeeesh to say the least.

The moral horrors are bound up in Noah Cross, the rapacious (in every sense of the word) water baron who is seeking to kidnap his daughter/granddaughter, has his son-in-law and former business partner killed, and is bilking the public, among pretty much every other form of misdeed.

Why does he do it? Jake Gittes asks him directly:

Gittes: Why are you doing it? How much better can you eat? What could you buy that you can’t already afford?

Cross: The future, Mr. Gittes! The future…

When Gittes asks why he’s estranged from Evelyn:

Cross: You see, Mr. Gittes, most people never have to face the fact that at the right time and the right place, they’re capable of anything.

What struck me most on this viewing: I don’t even think Roman Polanski believes Cross is the villain of “Chinatown.”

Did Polanski identify with Noah Cross?

It’s curious from the off that Polanski cast himself as the Noah Cross henchman responsible for the most brutal nose gash in film history.

But what gives it all away for me is his casting choice of legendary director John Huston in the role of Noah Cross. Yes. A film director plays the child rapist baron with the doubly biblical name of Noah Cross who perpetrated the theft that built Los Angeles.

As Garrett Hong points out: “Polanski himself a mirror [sic] of Noah Cross the puppet master of the movie and pedophile in life. That irony is scary as hell.”

I don’t think it’s ironic, it was a deliberate choice.

This creeping sense that the movie isn’t treating Cross as the villain contributes to the overwhelming ugliness of the movie. Unfortunately, legendary film critic Pauline Kael never wrote a full review of “Chinatown,” but she did say:

He makes the LA atmosphere gothic and creepy from the word “go.” The film holds you, in a suffocating way. Polanski never lets the story tell itself. It’s all over-deliberate, mauve, nightmarish; everyone is yellow-lacquered, and evil runs rampant. You don’t care who is hurt, since everything is blighted. And yet the nastiness has a look, and a fascination.

The thing is, modern Los Angeles really was birthed by an epic, nasty ecological and economic theft. L.A.’s founding fathers really were rapacious, morally cavalier robber barons. Same with Hollywood’s founding fathers. Maybe it took a creature of Hollywood who didn’t necessarily see the problem with rapacity to render such a vivid depiction of L.A.’s ugly inception and underbelly.

Could a grim classic like “Chinatown” have been made by a less benighted director?

How conjoined are art and the artist?

Author Joyce Carol Oates got roasted a few weeks ago on Twitter (I’m not calling it X) for grappling with some analogous questions when it comes to Alice Munro, whose highly regarded stories deal with the kinds of family secrets her own life uncomfortably mirrored:

For some artists, their personal darkness and what they tap into help produce the art people admire. It’s an uncomfortable reality.

I am by no means wondering in this post if we need moral monsters to create great art, as there are plenty of wonderful artists who double as wonderful human beings.

But when it comes to the more morally dubious artists, it’s not as simple as simply “love the art, hate the artist.” It’s a nice fiction that we can simply cleave the art from the artists as if they’re not inextricably linked, both in the art’s production as well as its reception.

I don’t find it so easy to just block it all out and enjoy the work produced by monsters, particularly the living ones. At what point are you, as a consumer of art, complicit in empowering artists to terrorize others in their personal lives and contributing more broadly to unjust and corrupt systems?

I honestly don’t know. There are bloody edges on this subject that I don’t know if I’ll ever resolve.

How do you come to terms with the blurry lines separating art and artist?

