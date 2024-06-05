Who are your favorite publishing people to follow?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

The social media landscape is certainly chaotic these days, but there are still some great writing and publishing types out there still clicking away on the old interwebs.

Who are your favorite writers and publishing types to follow via newsletters, blogs, and social media?

For my industry news, I rely mainly on Publishers Lunch, Jane Friedman’s Hot Sheet, Kate McKean’s Substack, and Mike Shatzkin’s blog.

Art: Masked Ball at the Opera by Edouard Manet