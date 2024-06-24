What writers should do when they’ve been scammed (This week in books)

This week! Books!

I’m under the weather with COVID today (careful out there!), so I’ll be listing these links instead of summarizing. But here are some of the best writing and books links I spotted in the past few weeks:

The Latest Impersonation Scams – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware

Cheated, Swindled, or Scammed: What’s a Writer to Do? – Victoria Strauss, Writer Unboxed

Has the DEI Backlash Come for Publishing? – Dan Sinykin and Richard Jean So, The Atlantic

Book Business AI Showcase: Spines and Storywise – Ed Nawotka, Publishers Weekly

When Do Agents Turn into Ghosts? – Kate McKean, Agents and Books

Comps and Circumstance – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft

Let Authors Read Their Work! – Charlie Jane Anders, Happy Dancing

A Love Letter to Cricket, the Bookish Child’s Bible – Sadie Stein, The New York Times

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

And keep up with the discussion in all the places!

And finally:

The Mysterious, Deep-Dwelling Microbes That Sculpt Our Planet – Ferris Jabr, The New York Times Magazine

Have a great weekend!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Photo: San Gimignano, Italy. Follow me on Instagram!