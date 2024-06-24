What writers should do when they’ve been scammed (This week in books)

This week! Books!
I’m under the weather with COVID today (careful out there!), so I’ll be listing these links instead of summarizing. But here are some of the best writing and books links I spotted in the past few weeks:
The Latest Impersonation Scams – Victoria Strauss, Writer Beware
Cheated, Swindled, or Scammed: What’s a Writer to Do? – Victoria Strauss, Writer Unboxed
Has the DEI Backlash Come for Publishing? – Dan Sinykin and Richard Jean So, The Atlantic
Book Business AI Showcase: Spines and Storywise – Ed Nawotka, Publishers Weekly
When Do Agents Turn into Ghosts? – Kate McKean, Agents and Books
Comps and Circumstance – Lincoln Michel, Counter Craft
Let Authors Read Their Work! – Charlie Jane Anders, Happy Dancing
A Love Letter to Cricket, the Bookish Child’s Bible – Sadie Stein, The New York Times
This week in bestsellers
Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):
Adult print and e-book fiction:
- Red Sky Mourning by Jack Carr
- The Housemaid is Watching by Freida McFadden
- Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand
- Winter Lost by Patricia Briggs
- The Women by Kristin Hannah
Adult print and e-book nonfiction:
- On Call by Anthony S. Fauci
- The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt
- The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson
- The War on Warriors by Pete Hegseth
- Love & Whiskey by Fawn Weaver
Young adult hardcover:
- Powerless by Lauren Roberts
- Powerful by Lauren Roberts
- The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
- Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
- The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller
Middle grade hardcover:
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Refugee by Alan Gratz
- The Misfits: A Royal Conundrum by by Lisa Yee, illustrated by Dan Santat
- Heroes by Alan Gratz
- The Sun and the Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro
This week on the blog
In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:
Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:
And keep up with the discussion in all the places!
And finally:
The Mysterious, Deep-Dwelling Microbes That Sculpt Our Planet – Ferris Jabr, The New York Times Magazine
Have a great weekend!
