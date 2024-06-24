Ideas aren’t sacred, but agents should treat submissions confidentially

An unfortunate controversy erupted on social media over the weekend when a literary agent, Hilary Harwell, tweeted that she wanted to see a novel similar to a query she just rejected:

This appalled Book Twitter/Threads to no end, with many accusing her of stealing the original author’s idea. Harwell was subsequently let go from KT Literary (at least I think she was, she wasn’t named directly in that post).

Perhaps because I used to be a literary agent myself, I find myself pretty out of step with many of the hot takes circulating on social media, particularly with the anxiety writers feel about their ideas being stolen.

Here’s what I think this incident says about the process writ large.

Authors deserve confidentiality

For me, the most egregious error in judgment here was posting publicly about a submission. Agents just shouldn’t be tweeting about their submissions or dealings with clients and publishers except in the most anonymized way, where no party involved can recognize themselves.

The relationship between agents and querying authors is a bit of a strange one. An agent has no obligation to an author who isn’t their client, which querying authors know all too well when they’re dealing with “no response means no” policies.

But I agree with author Moniza Hussain here. Confidentiality is the bare minimum authors should be able to expect from an agent they’re querying. Authors should certainly be able to trust that they can submit to agents without being put on blast on social media, which can make an already-fraught submission process all the more demoralizing.

While sure, again, agents don’t owe aspiring authors anything, I still wish they’d treat it more like a holistic community and ecosystem that needs more careful cultivation. And even the appearance of idea stealing erodes trust in the process.

All that said…

Book ideas aren’t sacred

As both an author myself and a former literary agent, I just can’t bring myself to believe even the most high concept book idea is sacred.

As Victoria Strauss points out, book ideas are not copyrightable. You can give the exact same idea to two different authors and they’re going to produce wildly different novels.

No matter how original and never-done-before you think your book idea is, I can guarantee you there is someone out there writing something in a similar vein. And that’s okay! It doesn’t really matter at the end of the day.

Similar books come out all the time. Movies too! In the late 90’s, there were two separate movies about Steve Prefontaine of all people!! It happens with inventions, it happens in science.

What matters is execution.

Don’t get all hung up on your idea being the thing that’s going to sell your book, and, accordingly, don’t turn into a paranoiac about your idea being stolen. The best idea in the world is not going to sell if you don’t write it in an engaging way.

Just focus on writing something that can only be yours.

One near miss doesn’t doom a book

Harwell didn’t think this particular author had the comps she wanted, and she didn’t like the opening. Okay! That’s one opinion. It doesn’t mean the author is somehow doomed or that their novel now has no chance of selling.

Near misses are extremely frustrating when you’re going through the submission process. I’ve been there. They happen. It just means that this project was not right for this particular agent, even if she liked the overall concept.

That’s it. That’s all it means.

There are no crystal balls in this business, and even top agents aren’t 100% sure something will sell. Personal fit is extremely important. Agents pass on good projects all the time simply because they don’t believe that they’d be the right advocate for them.

If I were the author in question here, I’d be extremely frustrated. Then I’d dust myself off and keep going.

Overly specific manuscript wish lists need to go

And, in the end, this whole episode speaks to one of my biggest pet peeves in the publishing world: agents with overly specific manuscript wishlists.

How can an agent possibly know something will work based on a high concept pitch alone, when so much depends on the execution? I honestly cannot count the number of authors I’ve heard from who wrote something eerily similar to something on an agent’s manuscript wishlist, only for the agent to reject them anyway.

Worse, I think very specific manuscript wishlists are actually a big factor in the intense social media firestorm that resulted from Harwell’s tweets. These overly precise wishlists give aspiring authors a mistaken notion of how the submission and acquisition process actually works.

Some agents make it seem like the surest ticket to publication is to write a very specific concept according to their exact specifications, send it to them, and they’ll take care of the rest. And that’s just not the case!

Sure, comp titles and high concept plots can play a role in the process. But what’s most important are the characters, the richness of the setting, the prose, a particular author’s singular vision. Again, it’s the execution. It’s the craft, it’s the writing.

I’m sure there are a few success stories where the stars aligned, but that’s just serendipity, it’s not the way the process generally works.

Art: The invention of compass by Anonymous