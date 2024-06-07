Costco largely exits the book business (This week in books)

This week! Books!

In some devastating news for the publishing industry, Costco will no longer be stocking books except at peak holiday season. I’m not sure publishing civilians realize just how many book sales now happen through the big non-bookstore box stores like Costco and Target, particularly after Borders closed. Costco taking on a title often meant tens of thousands of sales. And since so many of those were impulse buys, those sales may not be coming back. Not great, Bob!!

This is compounded by the fact that, as Ken Whyte writes, shopping for books on Amazon has grown to be a truly horrendous experience with A.I.-generated fakeries everywhere.

And in further distressing news, yet another Black executive who was hired during the This Time It’s Different No We Swear era of, uh, several years ago was let go at Little Brown amid layoffs in the upper ranks due to a restructuring and, according to a spokesperson who spoke to PW, not cutting costs. Tracy Sherrod had joined Little Brown in 2020 after serving as editorial director of HarperCollins’ Amistad imprint.

Two very talented artists, Keanu Reeves and China Miéville, got together to write a secret book, and Hannah Zeivan at Wired has a rather breathless article about it.

And if you’re considering an MFA, Lincoln Michel has some great advice.

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

Wonder by R.J. Palacio Refugee by Alan Gratz The Misfits: A Royal Conundrum by by Lisa Yee, illustrated by Dan Santat Odder by Katherine Applegate Heroes by Alan Gratz

And finally, Richard Linklater is an incredible filmmaker who’s demonstrated some remarkable longevity and plays with time in super interesting ways. Needless to say, I really enjoyed his recent interview with David Marchese.

