Your mind needs time to wander

Boredom ended for much of the world in the mid-2010s. Once we all possessed a tiny portal in our pocket that could transport us into immediate contact with friends, enemies, the worst news the world has to offer that day, arguments, vacation ideas, and charming videos of various cute animals, boredom as we knew it ceased to exist. All we had to do was open our phones.

These days, many people can’t even ride an escalator without whipping out their phones to alleviate just thirty seconds of stillness. We experience moments of awe through a three screen after hitting record instead of just witnessing it.

A modern inability to concentrate and broad downturns in happiness coinciding with the rise of smartphones are well-documented phenomenons.

But for creatives, it goes beyond closing your hundred open tabs and taming your urge to pick up your phone so you can actually write.

How can you be creative if you never let your mind wander?

The science of a wandering mind

According to psychologist Jonathan Smallwood, who studies mind wandering, typically when our mind strays we re-examine the past in order to imagine an improved future, a crucial evolutionarily advantageous trait that helps us learn and adapt.

It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. Anyone who has had endless intrusive thoughts about that dumb thing they said at a party may question how helpful it truly is to stew in our own thoughts, but in general, it’s an important state where we order our thoughts and solve problems. According to a 2017 metastudy, mind-wandering enhances creativity and has the potential to enhance mood if it doesn’t stray into rumination.

We probably don’t really need scientific studies to tell us what we already know. Anyone who has written a book has had “eureka” moments while taking a peaceful walk or steaming in the shower. When your mind strays, good ideas bubble to the surface.

But many of us are compulsively stamping these moments out of our days. We pick up our phones almost 150 times a day and spend over four hours staring at them. Our overloaded minds hardly stand a chance.

Embrace “boredom”

Why don’t we just let ourselves stare at the window and let our mind wander? Why can’t we let our eyes glaze over and just ride the freaking escalator for thirty seconds?

One recent study shows that people enjoy sitting alone with their thoughts way more than they think they would. Our modern grind culture tries to wring every possible ounce of productivity out of our days, but it misses how crucial it is to just slow down some times and let our minds take us wherever it wants to go.

In addition to reining in my push notifications, keeping my phone on silent, and driving down my screen time, lately I’ve been trying to consciously incorporate more “staring into space” into my daily life. I spend some time after waking up and going to sleep thinking about my day rather than immediately scrolling on my phone. I try to be more conscious about why I’m picking up my phone.

I’m at a crucial stage where I finished a huge project–my most recent novel–and now I’m trying to figure out what’s next, if anything. And I know the good ideas are not waiting to be discovered inside my phone.

Have you embraced mind wandering time in our time of distraction? How did you achieve it?

Art: Aurora Borealis by Frederic Edwin Church