Which book most changed your life?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

It’s not likely any of us would be writers if certain books hadn’t had a profound effect on our lives.

With the exception of your own books, and setting aside religious texts for the purposes of this discussion, which book(s) had the most profound effect on your life?

I’d probably have to go with The Silver Sword by Ian Serraillier, which I somewhat randomly checked out from my local library. It was the first novel I ever read. The jump from picture books to a full novel completely blew my mind.

What about you?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Vanitas-Still Life with Violin, Score, Flower Vase and a Skull by Pierfrancesco Cittadini