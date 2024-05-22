Which adaptation best captured the spirit of the book?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
There have been a lot of great film adaptations over the years, including ones like The Godfather where the movie is vastly better than the book, and ones like Jurassic Park where it’s a tough call which one is better.
But which adaptation most captured the spirit of the underlying book? Which one felt most faithful to the vision of the novel?
There are so many contenders, but I think I’d go with Never Let Me Go.
What’s your pick?
Art: “Prove It With a Kodak” by Anonymous
Comments
Ducky says
I think about this a lot. Surprisingly ANNIHILATION does a good job despite only bearing a resemblance to the plot of the original book it’s adapted from. It works because film functions differently from novels and by changing to plot to a more condensed and streamlined story Garland’s able to concentrate on the atmosphere and themes that make the book compelling.
And of course there’s NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN where the Coen Brothers might have well just used the book as the screenplay, and trusting themselves and their audience to be drawn into the quiet parts like a reader savors McCarthy’s prose.
Eric says
The Princess Bride totally captures the spirit of the book *even though* they totally changed the frame (for the better, honestly).
Portia McCracken says
In general, I try to see a movie adaptation before I read the book.
Since the film is almost always inferior to the book, if I read the book first I tend to be very disappointed in the movie. But if I see the movie first and like it, it doesn’t spoil the book for me because it actually helps by putting faces on each of the characters and bringing the settings to life, even if the film is ultimately not what I consider a good adaptation.
Kevin says
I’m gonna go with The Hours — three distinct characters whose stories, though separated by decades and continents, are seamlessly knit. The book feels un-filmable, since its dramatic tension is so introspective. Yet, on the strength of an incredible screenplay that’s brought to life by a legendary performance from Nicole Kidman, the movie stays true to Cunningham’s novel and Woolf’s theme that people can be intimately connected by external events even if they never meet.
Emme says
Apple TV’s adaptation of Foundation is excellent. It was considered an unadaptable project, and it works very well as a TV show. The show tries to be true to the spirit of the book(s) while creating strong characters to follow.
Lucifer was one of my favorite shows when it was on, especially when it was picked up by Netflix and switched to shorter seasons, which served the overarching plot arcs better than a longer season on network TV. The character development over the series was fantastic, and it’s one of the few shows that nailed the ending. I prefer it to the comic books.
Sandman is a faithful adaptation, and as the comic creator—Neil Gaiman—is also in charge of it, it’s clearly true to his vision. While the middle episodes meandered a bit, the final three episodes of the first season of Sandman were fantastic.