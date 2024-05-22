Which adaptation best captured the spirit of the book?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

There have been a lot of great film adaptations over the years, including ones like The Godfather where the movie is vastly better than the book, and ones like Jurassic Park where it’s a tough call which one is better.

But which adaptation most captured the spirit of the underlying book? Which one felt most faithful to the vision of the novel?

There are so many contenders, but I think I’d go with Never Let Me Go.

What’s your pick?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: “Prove It With a Kodak” by Anonymous