With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
For as long as I’ve been connected to the publishing industry, short story collections have a reputation for not selling. And yet everyone likes short stories! I wonder if this conundrum will be solved in my lifetime.
At any rate, with the passing of Alice Munro, it got me thinking: what’s your favorite short story?
I swear I have varied tastes, but I really am a walking cliché on this particular question, as I’m going with “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” by Ernest Hemingway.
What about you?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Art: Kilima-Ndjaro by Akseli Gallen-Kallela
Comments
Anne says
I am fascinated by this. I love Saki’s short stories and I return to them again and again. I also find Fr Brown a comfort read and the PG Wodehouse short stories. But yet, I rarely want to pick up a newly published book of short stories. I really don’t know why.
Mitchell Kirk says
“Cathedral” by Raymond Carver. I’ve read it at least once a year ever since it was assigned in one of my college lit classes. It gives me all the feels. The ending is so subtle and simple and yet so profound. Unlikely friendships are my favorite trope.
abc says
I don’t know if it’s my favorite (I’m sure I’m forgetting a lot of short stories I’ve read and would perhaps pick something else if I were presented with the list), but one that I think about often and do love is Tobias Wolff’s Bullet in the Brain.
Rikhia Fisher says
A Perfect Day for Bananafish
Anthony says
Yes, a good vote for Hemingway’s short stories like “The Snows of Kilimanjaro,” but I found some of Fitzgerald’s stories interesting and well written like one titled “Babylon Revisited,” I believe it was titled.
Brenda says
The October Tale by Neil Gaiman
Wendy O says
A Good Man is Hard to Find by O’Connor and The Ones Who Walk Away from the Omegas by Le Guin.
Helia Simone Rethmann says
Those are both good ones.
Neil Larkins says
The short stories by O’ Henry have always been favorites of mine. especially “Gift of the Magi.” I’m sure I’ve read more recent ones but for some reason don’t remember them. (Is it because they’re not all that good?)
It’s puzzling that short story collections don’t sell well. I’ve know that for a long time yet in 2011 I self-published a collection of four anyway. Go figure.