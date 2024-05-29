With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!

For as long as I’ve been connected to the publishing industry, short story collections have a reputation for not selling. And yet everyone likes short stories! I wonder if this conundrum will be solved in my lifetime.

At any rate, with the passing of Alice Munro, it got me thinking: what’s your favorite short story?

I swear I have varied tastes, but I really am a walking cliché on this particular question, as I’m going with “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” by Ernest Hemingway.

What about you?

Art: Kilima-Ndjaro by Akseli Gallen-Kallela