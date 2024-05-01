What keeps you motived?

With social media fragmenting, I’m bringing back my old “You Tell Me” Wednesday discussions to try to get good old fashioned blog conversations going. If you’re reading in a feed reader or via email, please click through to the post to leave a public comment and join the discussion!
Writing a book, as may have discovered, is quite hard. No matter how enthusiastically you start, at some point you’ll run out of steam. Your adrenaline will crater. At some point, inevitably, it will become work.
What keeps you motivated to push past the obstacles and continue moving forward?
My routine is very important for my productivity, but at the end of the day, I think what motivates me is a fear of how I’ll feel if I never finish the project I’m working on.
What about you?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my online classes, my guide to writing a novel and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Art: Detail of Jeune fille au seuil du jardin de Bellevue by Édouard Manet
Comments
Terin Miller says
For my latest WIP, it’s been the story.
This has been the longest I have ever worked on a single idea – roughly 7 years from initial inception and trying to work the plot/storyline out, to research, to writing.
But in those 7 years, I have been able to hardly write anything else – no short stories, no other novel ideas – after having been motivated almost annually to do both, over decades.
So, to a certain degree, I guess you could say my motivation was obsession – obsession with the story, with the characters, with the confluence of themes.
Even now, with it done, and off in hopes of finding an agent, one-page synopsis written and all, the story is continuing to interfere, in a sense, with my producing anything else.
As a career writer, and semi-retired journalist, I have had news stories etc push me in a similar manner, though, once done, really done, and published, I have been able to move on.
Never before have I had this happen with fiction.
Part of it could be – I mentioned research – I enjoyed the process, the discovery, the ‘finds’ in dark corners of even darker, older, mustier libraries. Part of it – its origins are a ‘literary history mystery’ – as with my journalism, was an obsession to ‘set the record straight,’ to ‘get the story out.’
But it was an enjoyable obsession.
I essentially had to force myself to end the story, though the ending, and the beginning, both changed frequently over those 7 glorious years filled with new friends and new foes as characters.
Enjoyable enough that now, I feel ready to finally start on the next one. And probably a few short stories during July, as was my habit.
I will confess, at one time, the desire to publish, and to become ‘rich and famous,’ while doing it – when I was decades younger – was the motivation behind my annual production.
Now, in what the Spanish refer to as my ‘tercer edad,’ just shy of ‘jubilacion,’ a sense of time quickening, opportunity closing, and the need to ‘get the story out’ has overwhelmed the earlier motivation.
I no longer feel the ‘need’ to be published. Though I WANT the story to get out.
Serenity Bohon says
I’m scared to answer because I have gone completely rogue from all writing advice ever. It won’t work for specific goals, like “finish a novel by such-and-such,” but it’s working pretty well for my peace of mind. What keeps me motivated is writing what I feel like writing. I’m writing a book right now that’s my comfort, my therapy, and the way I center – the perfect formula for writing something completely unpublishable. For now, I don’t care. It’s brought me back to writing for the joy of it, which is pretty motivating.
abc says
I think it’s been different things at different times. Fear is a good one. Exposure to other folk’s creative output that I find amazing or inspiring (music, art, writing, etc.). Like if a new Wes Anderson film (or short film) comes out and I’m like, damn, look at Wes Anderson doing his thing and I want to be a person doing a thing! Or my writing friend egging me on, telling me she’s ready to read something of mine.