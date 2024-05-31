RWA goes bankrupt (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The implosion of the Romance Writers of America (RWA) in the wake of a racism controversy several years ago continues, as the organization filed for bankruptcy after membership dropped from 10,000 to 2,000 in the past few years. As recently as 2015, RWA nominated a book for a “Rita” award (their annual prizes) that featured a Jewish woman falling in love with a Nazi concentration camp guard, and was pressured to rescind an award in 2021 for a book with a love interest who took part in the massacre at Wounded Knee.

Keila Shaheen’s self-published, largely TikTok-driven phenomenon The Shadow Work Journal has now sold over a million copies, and she’s agreed to a unique five-book deal with Simon & Schuster that includes a seven figure advance and a 50/50 profit share.

If this news has you exasperated at the whims of our algorithmically and increasingly A.I.-determined culture, I shall direct you to this epic Chuck Wendig rant.

And for a more exhaustive look at the challenges publishers are having breaking out debut titles in a fractured media landscape, Kate Dwyer has a rundown, including this trifecta cited by an editor at a major publisher:

According to an editor at a venerable publishing imprint, debut novelists need three key publicity achievements to “break out”: one, a major book club; two, a boost from Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Indie Next, and/or Book of the Month; and three, a major profile.

Oh is that all… (Publicist Kathleen Schmidt pushes back on some of these claims.)

For the “if it works it works” files, Lincoln Michel has a roundup of novels with very unusual forms.

And in writing advice news, I really enjoyed this newsletter by Dan Blank where he reflects the destruction of historic buildings and the fleeting nature of creation, and Erin Bowman has some good advice if you’re considering changing genres.

And finally, while NFTs have largely been ushered off the stage of public consciousness, they brought together the disparate worlds of tech, art, and finance in new and disturbing ways. I enjoyed this excerpt from Zachary Small’s forthcoming book on the rise and fall (and rise again?) of crypto.

Have a great weekend!

